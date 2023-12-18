Meet Kenneth Johnson, this month's Face of the Garrison. Johnson works as a custodian at Fort Stewart/Hunter FMWR's Club Stewart and Stewart Bingo. Johnson is a team player who is always looking to offer a helping hand. His positive attitude and can do spirit truly help keep The Rock rolling every day! (Graphic by Molly Cooke)
Faces of Garrison is a monthly series published across all official Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield social media channels in the form of a reel and a graphic. The purpose of the series is to highlight and recognize garrison employees who work behind the scenes to keep "The Rock" rolling every single day.
