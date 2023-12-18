Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Ghaly, a combat engineer with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), briefs Soldiers before a situational training exercise event during a Sapper Stakes competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9, 2023. The 382nd hosts the annual capstone training event to test the Soldiers in warrior tasks and battle drills, combat engineer skills and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

