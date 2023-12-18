Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition [Image 10 of 13]

    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Ghaly, a combat engineer with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), briefs Soldiers before a situational training exercise event during a Sapper Stakes competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9, 2023. The 382nd hosts the annual capstone training event to test the Soldiers in warrior tasks and battle drills, combat engineer skills and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:20
    Photo ID: 8184514
    VIRIN: 230909-A-IF990-1109
    Resolution: 6287x4191
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sapper
    combat engineer
    fort indiantown gap
    army reserve
    competition
    stx lanes

