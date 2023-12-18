Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition [Image 9 of 13]

    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 680th Engineer Company (CEC-I) out of Webster, New York, work to complete the leader reaction course during a Sapper Stakes competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9, 2023. The 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper) from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, hosts the annual capstone training event to test the Soldiers in warrior tasks and battle drills, combat engineer skills and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:20
    Photo ID: 8184512
    VIRIN: 230909-A-IF990-1094
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition
    Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leader reaction course
    sapper
    combat engineer
    fort indiantown gap
    army reserve
    competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT