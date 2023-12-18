Spc. Avery Love, a combat engineer with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), crosses an obstacle in the leader reaction course during a Sapper Stakes competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9, 2023. The 382nd hosts the annual capstone training event to test the Soldiers in warrior tasks and battle drills, combat engineer skills and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 14:20
|Photo ID:
|8184494
|VIRIN:
|230909-A-IF990-1045
|Resolution:
|4254x6381
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
