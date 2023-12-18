Combat engineers test skills in Sapper Stakes competition

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Daniel Brack and Spc. Ryan Boyce, combat engineers with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), prepare for the land navigation lane during a Sapper Stakes competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9, 2023. The 382nd hosts the annual capstone training event to test the Soldiers in warrior tasks and battle drills, combat engineer skills and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

