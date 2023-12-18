Professional Development exchange with Brazil

Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Alvarez, Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation and Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad, IAAFA’s Senior Enlisted Leader, salute during a retreat ceremony at the Aeronautics Specialist School in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Aug. 22, 2023. The Inter-American Air Forces Academy led the professional development subject matter expert exchange with the Brazilian Air Force. It was the first visit of its kind in over a decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

