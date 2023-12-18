Maj. Elias Corcho, Director of Operations, of the 837th Training Squadron, and Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad, IAAFA’s Senior Enlisted Leader, flank Lt. Gen. José Avellar, commander of the Brazilian Air Force University during a presentation in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Aug. 24, 2023. The Inter-American Air Forces Academy led the professional development subject matter expert exchange with the Brazilian Air Force. It was the first visit of its kind in over a decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame
This work, Professional Development exchange with Brazil [Image 5 of 5], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IAAFA leads professional development subject matter expert exchange with Brazilian Air Force
