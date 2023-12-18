Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professional Development exchange with Brazil [Image 4 of 5]

    Professional Development exchange with Brazil

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Vanessa Adame 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Victor Alvarez, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 837th Training Squadron, Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad, IAAFA’s Senior Enlisted Leader, and Maj. Elias Corcho, Director of Operations, of the 837 TRS stand during a tour of the Aeronautics Specialist School in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Aug. 22, 2023. IAAFA led the professional development subject matter expert exchange with the Brazilian Air Force. It was the first visit of its kind in over a decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

    IAAFA leads professional development subject matter expert exchange with Brazilian Air Force

    Brazil
    Partner Nations
    Brazilian Air Force
    IAAFA

