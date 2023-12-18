Members of the Inter-American Air Forces Academy and Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation stand during a tour of the Aeronautics Specialist School in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Aug. 22, 2023. IAAFA led the professional development subject matter expert exchange with the Brazilian Air Force. It was the first visit of its kind in over a decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8184397
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-JH281-1049
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.02 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Professional Development exchange with Brazil [Image 5 of 5], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IAAFA leads professional development subject matter expert exchange with Brazilian Air Force
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT