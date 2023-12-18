IAAFA 2023 B-Cycle Graduation

Col. Bryan Tuinman, IAAFA commandant pins the Inter-American Air Force’s Academy wings on a new graduate during the graduation ceremony, Aug. 9, 2023. More than 200 international military students from 12 partner nations and the U.S. Air Force graduated from 20 courses in professional military education and leadership, aircrew training and technical courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

Date Taken: 08.09.2023