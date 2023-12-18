IAAFA 2023 B-Cycle Graduation

Tech. Sgt. David Martos, 837th Training Squadron instructor, and international military students stand in line before being recognized during the Inter-American Air Forces Academy graduation ceremony, Aug. 9, 2023. More than 200 international military students from 12 partner nations and the U.S. Air Force graduated from 20 courses in professional military education and leadership, aircrew training and technical courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

