    IAAFA 2023 B-Cycle Graduation [Image 3 of 5]

    IAAFA 2023 B-Cycle Graduation

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Vanessa Adame 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. David Martos, 837th Training Squadron instructor, and international military students stand in line before being recognized during the Inter-American Air Forces Academy graduation ceremony, Aug. 9, 2023. More than 200 international military students from 12 partner nations and the U.S. Air Force graduated from 20 courses in professional military education and leadership, aircrew training and technical courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

    This work, IAAFA 2023 B-Cycle Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    More than 200 students graduate during IAAFA's second 2023 cycle

    37th Training Wing
    Graduation
    Partner Nations
    IAAFA
    International Military Students

