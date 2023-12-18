Group General (Brig. Gen.) Rogelio Jorge Amador Mendoza, Deputy Chief of Education of the Mexican Air Force, speaks to graduates during the Inter-American Air Forces Academy graduation banquet, Aug. 9, 2023. More than 200 international military students from 12 partner nations and the U.S. Air Force graduated from 20 courses in professional military education and leadership, aircrew training and technical courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 13:00 Photo ID: 8184338 VIRIN: 230809-F-JH281-2025 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 382.18 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IAAFA 2023 B-Cycle Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.