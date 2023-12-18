IAAFA 2023 B-Cycle Graduation

Members of the JBSA-Lackland Honor Guard hold a glass upside down during the Inter-American Air Forces Academy graduation banquet Aug. 9, 2023. The inverted glass represents the fact that the missing and fallen cannot partake. More than 200 international military students from 12 partner nations and the U.S. Air Force graduated from 20 courses in professional military education and leadership, aircrew training and technical courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

