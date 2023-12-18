Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLIELC students march in Fiesta Parade [Image 3 of 3]

    DLIELC students march in Fiesta Parade

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Agnes Koterba 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Navy diver and Italian Defense Language Institute English Language Center student, Pietro Stipa, interacts with parade goers at the annual Fiesta Flambeau parade in San Antonio, Texas, April 29, 2023. DLIELC International Military Students and volunteers walked roughly 2.5 miles through the streets of downtown San Antonio experiencing and learning the rich history of just one-of-the-many Fiesta events. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 8183848
    VIRIN: 230429-F-TO579-1100
    Resolution: 4701x3264
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLIELC students march in Fiesta Parade [Image 3 of 3], by Agnes Koterba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLIELC students march in Fiesta parade
    DLIELC students march in Fiesta parade
    DLIELC students march in Fiesta Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fiesta Flambeau lights up San Antonio sky, as DLIELC students march in annual parade

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fiesta
    English language training
    Field Studies Program
    DLIELC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT