DLIELC students march in Fiesta parade

Navy diver and Italian Defense Language Institute English Language Center student, Pietro Stipa, interacts with parade goers at the annual Fiesta Flambeau parade in San Antonio, Texas, April 29, 2023. DLIELC International Military Students and volunteers walked roughly 2.5 miles through the streets of downtown San Antonio experiencing and learning the rich history of just one-of-the-many Fiesta events. (Courtesy Photo)

