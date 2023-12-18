DLIELC students march in Fiesta parade

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Agnes Koterba 

    International Military Students and staff march at the annual Fiesta Flambeau parade in San Antonio, Texas, April 29, 2023. Defense Language Institute English Language Center International Military Students and volunteers walked roughly 2.5 miles through the streets of downtown to experience Fiesta first-hand. Students marched as part of the Field Studies Program which helps strengthen English language skills and partnerships through cultural immersion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)

    Fiesta Flambeau lights up San Antonio sky, as DLIELC students march in annual parade

    Fiesta
    English language training
    Field Studies Program
    DLIELC

