Fiesta Flambeau lights up San Antonio sky, as DLIELC students march in annual parade

Photo By Agnes Koterba | Navy diver and Italian Defense Language Institute English Language Center student,...... read more read more Photo By Agnes Koterba | Navy diver and Italian Defense Language Institute English Language Center student, Pietro Stipa, interacts with parade goers at the annual Fiesta Flambeau parade in San Antonio, Texas, April 29, 2023. DLIELC International Military Students and volunteers walked roughly 2.5 miles through the streets of downtown San Antonio experiencing and learning the rich history of just one-of-the-many Fiesta events. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – From the Battle of Flowers to the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Fiesta events celebrate the rich and diverse history of San Antonio over the course of 10 days each April.



More than 100 students and staff from the Defense Language Institute English Language Center joined in on the festivities marching in the annual Fiesta Flambeau Parade April 29.



International Military Students and volunteers walked roughly 2.5 miles through the streets of downtown San Antonio. Some carried their respective country flags, while others remained close behind interacting with parade guests.



“It was a good experience,” said Navy diver and Italian DLIELC student, Pietro Stipa. “It is really beautiful how American citizens are proud of their military and foreign militaries [too].”



Confetti, smiles, and laughter were shared during the parade’s 75th anniversary. According to the Fiesta San Antonio website, this is the “largest illuminated night parade” in the country.



International Military Student’s experienced diversity and American life first-hand. As one of 11 Field Studies Program objectives, students learned about the historical and local impacts of Fiesta from its early beginnings in 1891 to present day.



DLIELC builds security cooperation capability through English language training and cultural immersion. The Field Studies Program helps strengthen English language skills and partnerships, through cultural immersion through 11 security cooperation objectives mandated by Congress. DLIELC serves more than 100 countries and provides support to more than 30 nonresident locations worldwide.