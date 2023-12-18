DLIELC students march in Fiesta parade

International Military Students and staff prepare to march at the annual Fiesta Flambeau parade in San Antonio, Texas, April 29, 2023. Defense Language Institute English Language Center International Military Students and volunteers walked roughly 2.5 miles through the streets of downtown to experience Fiesta first-hand. Students marched as part of the DLIELC Field Studies Program which helps strengthen English language skills and partnerships through cultural immersion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)
Fiesta Flambeau lights up San Antonio sky, as DLIELC students march in annual parade
