U.S. Army Col. Dwight Domengeaux and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Peña, command team of the 2nd Armored Division, 1st Armored Division, raise their hands during an induction oath in to the Order of St. Barbara in Toruñ, Poland during the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment’s St. Barbara’s Day Ball on December 28, 2023. Hosted by the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, the celebration marks a pivotal point in the battalions deployment to the European theater, showcasing esprit de corps and their unwavering dedication to their mission. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 06:56
|Photo ID:
|8183533
|VIRIN:
|231228-A-AJ772-4504
|Resolution:
|6240x3504
|Size:
|19.66 MB
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland
