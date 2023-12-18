Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Coerper, commander of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, speaks as the senior FIRES leader in attendance at the battalion’s St. Barbara’s Day Ball held in Toruñ, Poland on December 28, 2023. The celebration featured a range of observances, including a slideshow of pivotal battalion events, traditional celebrations, and recognition of outstanding service by unit members. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

Date Taken: 12.28.2023