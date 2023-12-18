Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland [Image 7 of 9]

    Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland

    TORUN, POLAND

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Coerper, commander of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, speaks as the senior FIRES leader in attendance at the battalion’s St. Barbara’s Day Ball held in Toruñ, Poland on December 28, 2023. The celebration featured a range of observances, including a slideshow of pivotal battalion events, traditional celebrations, and recognition of outstanding service by unit members. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 06:54
    Photo ID: 8183531
    VIRIN: 231228-A-AJ772-2667
    Resolution: 6240x3504
    Size: 17.45 MB
    Location: TORUN, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland

    3rd Infantry Division
    #Iron Soldiers
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne

