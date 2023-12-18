U.S. Army Lt. Col. Coerper, commander of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, speaks as the senior FIRES leader in attendance at the battalion’s St. Barbara’s Day Ball held in Toruñ, Poland on December 28, 2023. The celebration featured a range of observances, including a slideshow of pivotal battalion events, traditional celebrations, and recognition of outstanding service by unit members. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 06:54
|Photo ID:
|8183531
|VIRIN:
|231228-A-AJ772-2667
|Resolution:
|6240x3504
|Size:
|17.45 MB
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT