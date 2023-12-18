Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael F. Coerper, commander of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael F. Coerper, commander of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, presents medals to senior leaders signifying their induction into the order of Saint Barbara during the St. Barbara’s Day Ball held in Toruñ, Poland on December 28, 2023. The celebration featured a range of observances, including a slideshow of pivotal battalion events, traditional celebrations, and recognition of outstanding service by unit members. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

TORUÑ, Poland - Starting the new year with a bang! The 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, hosted its annual St. Barbara's Day celebration in Toruñ, Poland, on December 28, 2023, corralling leaders and soldiers alike during the holiday season!



This year, the event took on unique significance due to the unit's forward deployment to the European Theater.



A symbolic milestone in their deployment, the celebration served as a testament to the unit's training proficiency. Despite being stationed away from their home base, it buoyed battalion morale amidst the holiday season.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Micheal Coerper, commander of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, emphasized the importance of the occasion. "St. Barbara’s Day holds deep significance for artillery units. It’s a time-honored tradition that not only pays tribute to our history but also unites us as a battalion," stated Coerper. "This event highlights the resilience and dedication of our soldiers, showcasing our commitment even when we are away from home."



U.S. Army 1st Sgt underscored the privilege of hosting this revered celebration in a foreign land. Sergeant Gerardo Figueroa is the senior enlisted advisor for Bravo Battery within the battalion.



Figueroa also highlighted the emotional impact on soldiers being away from home during the holiday season. "Being separated from our families during this time is difficult." Figueroa expressed. "Yet, despite these challenges, our unit stands together, supporting one another and finding strength in our shared dedication to our mission and each other."



Figueroa elaborated on the battalion's integration with Polish forces present at the event, saying, "Integrating with our NATO Allies has been a remarkable experience for our Battalion. The collaboration and partnership we've fostered here in Poland have not only enhanced our training capabilities but have also solidified the bonds between us."



The 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment's deployment to Eastern Europe as part of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, has been marked by intensive training exercises and integration with allied forces. Amidst these commitments, the St. Barbara's Day celebration emerged as pivotal, fostering unity and underscoring the rich traditions embedded within the battalion.



The special occasion featured a range of observances, including a slideshow of pivotal battalion events, traditional celebrations, and recognition of outstanding service by unit members. The celebration culminated in a ceremonial dinner, where soldiers gathered to honor the legacy of St. Barbara and reflect on their shared dedication to their mission.



As the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment continues its deployment in Europe, celebrations like St. Barbara's Day are poignant reminders of the unit's resilience, grit, and unwavering dedication to their mission and each other.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.