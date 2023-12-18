U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael F. Coerper, commander of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, gives a heartwarming speech at the battalion’s St. Barbara’s Day Ball held in Toruñ, Poland on December 28, 2023. The celebration featured a range of observances, including a slideshow of pivotal battalion events, traditional celebrations, and recognition of outstanding service by unit members. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 06:55 Photo ID: 8183532 VIRIN: 231228-A-AJ772-9751 Resolution: 6240x3504 Size: 17.57 MB Location: TORUN, PL Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.