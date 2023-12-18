U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael F. Coerper, commander of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, gives a heartwarming speech at the battalion’s St. Barbara’s Day Ball held in Toruñ, Poland on December 28, 2023. The celebration featured a range of observances, including a slideshow of pivotal battalion events, traditional celebrations, and recognition of outstanding service by unit members. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 06:55
|Photo ID:
|8183532
|VIRIN:
|231228-A-AJ772-9751
|Resolution:
|6240x3504
|Size:
|17.57 MB
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Starting the Year with a Bang! Iron Thunder Hosts FIRES Ball in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
