    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machine repairs and installations

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231229-N-SO660-1033 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 29, 2023) Machinery Repairman Fireman Oscar Molina-Tena, from Riverside, California, engraves threads in a water fountain component in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 00:43
    Photo ID: 8183342
    VIRIN: 231229-N-SO660-1033
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machine repairs and installations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Hull Maintenance Technician
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Machinery Repairman

