231229-N-SO660-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 29, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class James Durrous, from Houston, cuts metal brackets using a metal shear in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 00:43 Photo ID: 8183341 VIRIN: 231229-N-SO660-1011 Resolution: 4283x2851 Size: 1.37 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machine repairs and installations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.