USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machine repairs and installations

231229-N-SO660-1010 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 29, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class James Durrous, from Houston, takes measurements prior to cutting metal brackets in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

