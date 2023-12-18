Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys PAO photography competition [Image 4 of 4]

    USAG Humphreys PAO photography competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Stacey Yun 

    USAG Humphreys

    Seagulls fly over the beach at Jebudo Island, Nov. 13. Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs Office traveled to Jebudo Island as part of professional development and participated in a photography competition judged by the 2022 Department of Defense Military Photographer of the Year, Daniel Malta. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)

    This work, USAG Humphreys PAO photography competition [Image 4 of 4], by Stacey Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

