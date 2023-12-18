Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet our Team: Michael Duncan [Image 1 of 4]

    Meet our Team: Michael Duncan

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Stacey Yun 

    USAG Humphreys

    MEET OUR TEAM: Michael Ducan, executive officer for the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command group says he looks forward to 2024. Specifically he looks forward to a wonderful year in Korea with his family. He said they love the culture, food, and the beautiful places Korea has to offer.

    He said he also looks forward to supporting the command team ad Humphreys continues to grow.

    “I hope I can help provide quality services and support to our Soldiers, families, civilians, and host nation partners,” said Duncan. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:39
    Photo ID: 8183233
    VIRIN: 231212-A-DX716-1001
    Resolution: 3024x3024
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet our Team: Michael Duncan [Image 4 of 4], by Stacey Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Meet our Team: Michael Duncan
    Meet our Team: Sgt. Christopher Cole
    USAG Humphreys PAO competition: Jason Om
    USAG Humphreys PAO photography competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    Meet Our Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT