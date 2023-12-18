Meet our Team: Michael Duncan

MEET OUR TEAM: Michael Ducan, executive officer for the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command group says he looks forward to 2024. Specifically he looks forward to a wonderful year in Korea with his family. He said they love the culture, food, and the beautiful places Korea has to offer.



He said he also looks forward to supporting the command team ad Humphreys continues to grow.



“I hope I can help provide quality services and support to our Soldiers, families, civilians, and host nation partners,” said Duncan. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)

