    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Humphreys PAO competition: Jason Om [Image 3 of 4]

    USAG Humphreys PAO competition: Jason Om

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Jason Om 

    USAG Humphreys

    A view of the beach at Jebudo Island, Nov. 13. Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs Office traveled to Jebudo Island as part of professional development and participated in a photography competition judged by the 2022 Department of Defense Military Photographer of the Year, Daniel Malta. (U.S. Army Photo by Sok Chun Om (Jason Om)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:39
    Photo ID: 8183236
    VIRIN: 231113-A-TL884-1001
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 670.81 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys PAO competition: Jason Om [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Om, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    Jebudo Island

