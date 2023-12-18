A view of the beach at Jebudo Island, Nov. 13. Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs Office traveled to Jebudo Island as part of professional development and participated in a photography competition judged by the 2022 Department of Defense Military Photographer of the Year, Daniel Malta. (U.S. Army Photo by Sok Chun Om (Jason Om)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 22:39
|Photo ID:
|8183236
|VIRIN:
|231113-A-TL884-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|670.81 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Humphreys PAO competition: Jason Om [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Om, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
