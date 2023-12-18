Meet our Team: For Sgt. Christopher Cole, Client Legal Services NCOIC, the most rewarding thing from 2023 was assisting clients when facing legal challenges. Cole said taking care of and aiding their situations made the job rewarding. His favorite was assisting with the marriage process because it is one of the happiest moments in a person’s life.
For 2024, Cole looks forward to providing an updated online website for clients to learn about any legal service provided at Humphreys. Soon, clients will be able to learn in English, Spanish, or Korean! Cole also has a personal goal of traveling to Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 22:39
|Photo ID:
|8183234
|VIRIN:
|231213-A-DX716-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x3024
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet our Team: Sgt. Christopher Cole [Image 4 of 4], by Stacey Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT