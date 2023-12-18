Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital [Image 4 of 4]

    ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital

    BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Joshua Plueger  

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Carter Sheffield, with Mass Virtual, scans starboard wing of an E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft in a hangar at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 15, 2023. The weeks-long, thorough scanning of the jet both inside and out will render a lifelike 3-Dimensional aircraft that will help train aircrew members in a virtual environment. (U..S. Air Force photo by Josh Plueger)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Location: BELLEVUE, NE, US
