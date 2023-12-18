Carter Sheffield, with Mass Virtual, scans starboard wing of an E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft in a hangar at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 15, 2023. The weeks-long, thorough scanning of the jet both inside and out will render a lifelike 3-Dimensional aircraft that will help train aircrew members in a virtual environment. (U..S. Air Force photo by Josh Plueger)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 11:19
|Photo ID:
|8182580
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-XV591-1001
|Resolution:
|3212x4877
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|BELLEVUE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital
