Carter Sheffield, with Mass Virtual, scans starboard wing of an E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft in a hangar at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 15, 2023. The weeks-long, thorough scanning of the jet both inside and out will render a lifelike 3-Dimensional aircraft that will help train aircrew members in a virtual environment. (U..S. Air Force photo by Josh Plueger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 11:19 Photo ID: 8182580 VIRIN: 230315-F-XV591-1001 Resolution: 3212x4877 Size: 9.7 MB Location: BELLEVUE, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.