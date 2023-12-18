Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital [Image 1 of 4]

    ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital

    BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Joshua Plueger  

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    This graphic depicts a hangared E-4B Nightwatch aircraft being scanned and digitally rendered to better illustrate the multi-day effort, by the company Mass Virtual, to build a 3-dimensional, virtual depiction of the Boeing 747 for training purposes. This graphic is a supplement to the captioned photos for the story. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Josh Plueger).

