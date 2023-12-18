This graphic depicts a hangared E-4B Nightwatch aircraft being scanned and digitally rendered to better illustrate the multi-day effort, by the company Mass Virtual, to build a 3-dimensional, virtual depiction of the Boeing 747 for training purposes. This graphic is a supplement to the captioned photos for the story. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Josh Plueger).
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 11:19
|Photo ID:
|8182576
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-XV591-1015
|Resolution:
|5253x3150
|Size:
|12.12 MB
|Location:
|BELLEVUE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT