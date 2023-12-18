This graphic depicts a hangared E-4B Nightwatch aircraft being scanned and digitally rendered to better illustrate the multi-day effort, by the company Mass Virtual, to build a 3-dimensional, virtual depiction of the Boeing 747 for training purposes. This graphic is a supplement to the captioned photos for the story. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Josh Plueger).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 11:19 Photo ID: 8182576 VIRIN: 230315-F-XV591-1015 Resolution: 5253x3150 Size: 12.12 MB Location: BELLEVUE, NE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.