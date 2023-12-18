Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital [Image 2 of 4]

    ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital

    BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Joshua Plueger  

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Mass Virtual meet with 595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen after they scan the potable water system of the E4-B Nationa Airborne Command Post aircraft docked inside a hangar at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 15, 2023. The Mass Virtual team was contracted to make a fully interactive digital replica of the 'Doomsday' plane in order to maitain a higher training tempo for the maintainers responsible for keeping the aircraft operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh plueger).

    This work, ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Offutt
    Doomsday
    E4-B
    Nightwatch
    595th Command and Control

