‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital

Members of Mass Virtual meet with 595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen after they scan the potable water system of the E4-B Nationa Airborne Command Post aircraft docked inside a hangar at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 15, 2023. The Mass Virtual team was contracted to make a fully interactive digital replica of the 'Doomsday' plane in order to maitain a higher training tempo for the maintainers responsible for keeping the aircraft operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh plueger).

Date Taken: 03.15.2023
Location: BELLEVUE, NE, US