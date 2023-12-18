Jason Richards, with Mass Virual, stand inside the landing gear cavity to get a 360 degree scan of E4-B system inside of the 595th Command and Control Group;s hangar located at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, on March 15, 2023. The Insta 360 devise will recreate the scans into a realistic 3-dimensional rendering for maintainers to use while training in a virtual environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Plueger).
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 11:18
|Photo ID:
|8182579
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-XV591-1009
|Resolution:
|5452x3479
|Size:
|12.24 MB
|Location:
|BELLEVUE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital
