    ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital

    BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Joshua Plueger  

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Jason Richards, with Mass Virual, stand inside the landing gear cavity to get a 360 degree scan of E4-B system inside of the 595th Command and Control Group;s hangar located at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, on March 15, 2023. The Insta 360 devise will recreate the scans into a realistic 3-dimensional rendering for maintainers to use while training in a virtual environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Plueger).

