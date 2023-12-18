Jason Richards, with Mass Virual, stand inside the landing gear cavity to get a 360 degree scan of E4-B system inside of the 595th Command and Control Group;s hangar located at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, on March 15, 2023. The Insta 360 devise will recreate the scans into a realistic 3-dimensional rendering for maintainers to use while training in a virtual environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Plueger).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 11:18 Photo ID: 8182579 VIRIN: 230315-F-XV591-1009 Resolution: 5452x3479 Size: 12.24 MB Location: BELLEVUE, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Doomsday plane’ goes digital [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.