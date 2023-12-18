Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) William Guy, left, 436th Mission Generation Group chaplain, hands out bags full of cookies to Airmen working on the flight line during Operation Cookie Drop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2023. The Dover AFB Chapel and USO of Delaware delivered more than 3,000 cookies provided by Team Dover members to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

