Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023

Pamela Iseminger, 436th Airlift Wing prevention specialist, bags cookies for Operation Cookie Drop at the chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2023. Iseminger volunteered with the Dover AFB Chapel and USO of Delaware to deliver more than 3,000 cookies to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

