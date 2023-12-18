Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023 [Image 1 of 7]

    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alyssa Kusmich, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp training monitor, bags cookies for Operation Cookie Drop at the chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2023. Kusmich volunteered with the Dover AFB Chapel and USO of Delaware to deliver more than 3,000 cookies to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 09:04
    Photo ID: 8182436
    VIRIN: 231218-F-PU288-1010
    Resolution: 5375x3816
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023
    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023
    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023
    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023
    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023
    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023
    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Dover AFB
    happy holidays
    cookies
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT