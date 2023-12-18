U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alyssa Kusmich, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp training monitor, bags cookies for Operation Cookie Drop at the chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2023. Kusmich volunteered with the Dover AFB Chapel and USO of Delaware to deliver more than 3,000 cookies to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 09:04 Photo ID: 8182436 VIRIN: 231218-F-PU288-1010 Resolution: 5375x3816 Size: 1.95 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.