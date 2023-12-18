U.S. Airmen sitting inside a C-5M Super Galaxy enjoy holiday cookies during Operation Cookie Drop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2023. The Dover AFB Chapel and USO of Delaware delivered more than 3,000 cookies provided by Team Dover members to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.1702 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 09:04 Photo ID: 8182443 VIRIN: 231219-F-PU288-1084 Resolution: 4832x3833 Size: 1.69 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.