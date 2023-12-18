Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023 [Image 7 of 7]

    Dover AFB conducts cookie drop 2023

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.1702

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen sitting inside a C-5M Super Galaxy enjoy holiday cookies during Operation Cookie Drop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2023. The Dover AFB Chapel and USO of Delaware delivered more than 3,000 cookies provided by Team Dover members to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    USO
    Dover AFB
    happy holidays
    cookies
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Chapel

