Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) Lt. Jacob Meyer, center, a chaplain, talks to Sailors during a Christmas lunch in the forward mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 25. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 8181412
    VIRIN: 122523-N-SO660-1097
    Resolution: 4557x3033
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal [Image 4 of 4], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Culinary Specialist
    Christmas
    Holiday Meal
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT