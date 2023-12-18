Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Maggie Thompson, left, from Phoenix, serves food to Sailors during a Christmas lunch in the forward galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 25. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal [Image 4 of 4], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Culinary Specialist
    Christmas
    Holiday Meal
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

