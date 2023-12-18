USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a Christmas meal

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Tantania Brown, from Charlotte, North Carolina, prepares cookies prior to a Christmas lunch in the forward galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 25. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

