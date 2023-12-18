Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest [Image 10 of 10]

    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members conduct tactical combat casualty care training during exercise Guard and Protect at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. Tactical combat casualty care is a training that implements the best medical practices in battlefield trauma care to increase injured personnel's survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 8181401
    VIRIN: 231114-F-DJ879-1058
    Resolution: 8182x5455
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    This work, Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Lethal Force
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Ready AF

