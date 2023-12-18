U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members conduct tactical combat casualty care training during exercise Guard and Protect at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. Tactical combat casualty care is a training that implements the best medical practices in battlefield trauma care to increase injured personnel's survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 21:25
|Photo ID:
|8181401
|VIRIN:
|231114-F-DJ879-1058
|Resolution:
|8182x5455
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
