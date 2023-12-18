Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest

U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members conduct tactical combat casualty care training during exercise Guard and Protect at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. Tactical combat casualty care is a training that implements the best medical practices in battlefield trauma care to increase injured personnel's survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

