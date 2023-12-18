Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members insert gauze into training equipment during exercise Guard and Protect at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. Over 30 members under the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, JGSDF, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force came together for this year’s iteration of Guard and Protect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

