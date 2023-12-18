Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest [Image 9 of 10]

    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members insert gauze into training equipment during exercise Guard and Protect at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. Over 30 members under the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, JGSDF, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force came together for this year’s iteration of Guard and Protect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 8181400
    VIRIN: 231114-F-DJ879-1080
    Resolution: 8010x5340
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest
    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest
    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest
    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest
    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest
    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest
    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest
    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest
    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest
    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Lethal Force
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Ready AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT