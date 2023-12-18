Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest [Image 8 of 10]

    Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) member practices tactical formations in a simulated combat environment with U.S. Air Force members during exercise Guard and Protect at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. JGSDF members participated in the bilateral exercise, focusing on ground attack scenarios, close-quarter battles, and critical care procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

