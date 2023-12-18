Guard and Protect 2023: Bilateral Cooperation at its Finest

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) member practices tactical formations in a simulated combat environment with U.S. Air Force members during exercise Guard and Protect at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. JGSDF members participated in the bilateral exercise, focusing on ground attack scenarios, close-quarter battles, and critical care procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

