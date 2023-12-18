Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility  [Image 5 of 5]

    Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Kelvin Brooks, Solano County Senior Juvenile Correctional Counselor, speaks at the 2023 Chief Probation Officers of California awards ceremony Fairfield, California, Dec. 7, 2023. Brooks was given the Regional Employee of the Year Award for the Bay Region. (courtesy photo) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 11:08
    Photo ID: 8181122
    VIRIN: 231207-F-F3215-1001
    Resolution: 750x500
    Size: 33.41 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility  [Image 5 of 5], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 
    Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 
    Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 
    Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 
    Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Travis Raven &lsquo;works out&rsquo; partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    leaders
    Raven
    Community
    partnership
    PT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT