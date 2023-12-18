Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility  [Image 1 of 5]

    Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Solano County Juvenile Detention Center (SCJDC) at Fairfield, California, Nov. 25, 2023. U.S. Air Force Airmen at Travis Air Force Base, California, built relationships with the local community through creating a physical training program at SCJDC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 11:08
    Photo ID: 8181118
    VIRIN: 231125-F-YT028-1083
    Resolution: 7538x5025
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 
    Travis Raven &lsquo;works out&rsquo; partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    leaders
    Raven
    Community
    partnership
    PT

