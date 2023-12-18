Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility 

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sebastian Borges, 60th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven, leads a physical training session with juveniles at the SCJDC, Fairfield, California, Nov. 25, 2023. Airmen at Travis Air Force Base, California, built relationships with the local community through creating a PT program at SCJDC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)



