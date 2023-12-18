U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sebastian Borges, 60th Security Forces Squadron phoenix raven, begins a physical training session with juveniles at Solano County Juvenile Detention Center, Fairfield, California, Nov. 25, 2023. Borges built relationships with the local community through creating a PT program at SCJDC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8181120
|VIRIN:
|231125-F-YT028-1037
|Resolution:
|7107x4743
|Size:
|845.57 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis Raven ‘works out’ partnership with Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility
