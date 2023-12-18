Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military [Image 4 of 4]

    Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military

    JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Tsuneo Yamagishi poses for a photo while working at the Camp Zama Golf Course in Japan. Yamagishi, now 95, worked more than 50 years at U.S. Army installations following World War II. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 01:11
    Photo ID: 8180817
    VIRIN: 231205-A-VY538-4421
    Resolution: 4798x3267
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military
    Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military
    Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military
    Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Longtime employee &lsquo;Bunny&rsquo; recalls 50 years serving American military

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    camp zama
    usag japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT