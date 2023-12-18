Tsuneo Yamagishi, 95, looks through one of his photo albums while at his home in Sagamihara, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. Yamagishi, who previously served in the Japanese Imperial Navy, eventually worked more than 50 years at U.S. Army installations following World War II. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 01:11 Photo ID: 8180814 VIRIN: 231205-A-VY538-1932 Resolution: 5808x4420 Size: 3.79 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military [Image 4 of 4], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.