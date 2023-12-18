Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military [Image 1 of 4]

    Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military

    JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Tsuneo Yamagishi, 95, looks through one of his photo albums while at his home in Sagamihara, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. Yamagishi, who previously served in the Japanese Imperial Navy, eventually worked more than 50 years at U.S. Army installations following World War II. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 01:11
    Location: JP
    This work, Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military [Image 4 of 4], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    camp zama
    usag japan

