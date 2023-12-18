Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military

A young Tsuneo Yamagishi, right, can be seen with an American co-worker at the noncommissioned officer's club near the 128th Station Hospital at Sagami-Ono, Japan. Yamagishi, now 95, worked more than 50 years at U.S. Army installations following World War II. (Courtesy photo)

