Longtime employee ‘Bunny’ recalls 50 years serving American military

Tsuneo Yamagishi, 95, points to a wall where he has several certificates honoring his achievements on display inside his home in Sagamihara, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. Yamagishi, who previously served in the Japanese Imperial Navy, eventually worked more than 50 years at U.S. Army installations following World War II. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

